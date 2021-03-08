Red Hawks score program record 51 runs in sweep

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team made program history on Sunday, tallying a program record 51 runs in a conference doubleheader sweep against Cleveland.

With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 9-5 overall and 2-2 in Region 10 play.

Game one: CVCC 18, Cleveland 0

The Red Hawks tallied 22 hits, including four each off the bats of center fielder Ashlyn Parsons and pitcher Cali Hinnant, in a dominant game one win on Sunday against the Yetis.

Parsons and Hinnant were two of seven CVCC batters who had multi-hit performances in Sunday’s opener.

Catcher Kyliee Lapham recorded three hits, while left fielder Payton Goble, third baseman Alleigh Himes, shortstop Grace Andrews and second baseman Hayley Morrow all tallied two hits each.

Adding to her two-homer, seven-RBI day at the plate, Hinnant allowed just one Cleveland hit on the mound and struck out a season-high 16 batters to improve to 6-1 overall on the season.

Game two: CVCC 33, Cleveland 2

Center fielder Ashlyn Parsons recorded two home runs and eight RBI, leading the Red Hawks to a commanding 31-run victory against the Yetis.

Parsons, pitcher Payton Goble and shortstop Grace Andrews all tallied four hits each, while third baseman Alleigh Himes and right fielder Laynie Hudgins added three hits each — all part of a 27-hit performance for the Red Hawks.

On the mound, Goble won her fourth decision of the season. She allowed two hits, one earned run and struck out six Cleveland batters.

The CVCC softball team returns to action on Saturday against Surry for the first of two conference doubleheaders in back-to-back days. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the Highland Recreation Center in Hickory.