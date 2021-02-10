Red Hawks lash Lancers, win 184th straight Region match

The second-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team earned its 184th straight Region 10 victory on Tuesday, defeating USC Lancaster 3-0 at the Tarlton Complex.

Set scores were 25-9, 25-12 and 25-18.

Outside hitter Aasia McNeill led the Red Hawks (5-0, 3-0 in Region 10) with six kills and four aces. Middle hitter Kennya Sykes and right side Saniya Harris added five kills each and middle hitter Delaney Conner tallied four kills.

Setter Amber Barker helped aid the offensive attack for CVCC with 18 assists, while libero Caitlin Dailey recorded 10 digs on defense.

Behind two kills each from Conner, McNeill, Barker and outside hitter Carter Gibson, the Red Hawks cruised to a 16-point win in set one.

Despite just eight kills in the second set, including two from Harris, Catawba Valley fought off an early 3-3 tie with the Lancers to win seven of the next nine points on its way to a quick 2-0 lead in Wednesday’s Region 10 match.

Catawba Valley fell behind by seven points early in set two to USC Lancaster, but battled back to win the set behind three kills apiece from Sykes and McNeill, who also recorded three aces during the set.

The conference win on Tuesday for the Red Hawks is also their 146th in a row.

The CVCC volleyball team returns to action on Saturday for a road conference match against Lenoir Community College. Match time is set for 1 p.m. in Kinston, N.C.