Red Hawks induct inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class

Monday night was the crowning achievement for five individuals and one athletic team at Catawba Valley Community College during the school's inaugural Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet at the Workforce Solutions Complex.

The Red Hawks officially inducted former golf coach Charlie Bock, former athletic director and men's basketball coach Jeff Moore, former student athletes Daniel Fraga (baseball), Terri Ferber Fulbright (volleyball) and Kadesha Gibbs (women's basketball) and the five members of the 1990 National Championship golf team into its newly created Athletics Hall of Fame.

National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) President and CEO Christopher Parker served as Keynote Speaker for the event, delivering powerful words about both the two-year college level and CVCC's inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class.

"There is no greater honor in the world of athletics than to be in the first Hall fo Fame class of something," Parker said. "For you Hall of Fame inductees, when you look in the mirror you've got to be proud and honored that you are one of the first. You are in the inaugural class of the Hall of Fame. That's something no one can ever take from you. That means that you are admired for more than you. You are admired for who you are, what you stand for and what you are going to continue to stand for. In this case, it's CVCC. It's going to take individuals like you that are going to pay it forward and bring more opportunities for the next generation."

The first of the inductions was Bock, who led the CVCC golf program for 20 seasons and guided it to four top-5 national finishes.

Bock spoke from the heart when talking about his passion for his alma mater.

"I would like to thank my college for this opportunity on this splendid evening," Bock said. "I can call it my college because I was on the faculty here for 32 years as a sociology instructor and history instructor. I loved that school then, I love this school now and I always will love it."

The first All-American in CVCC baseball program history, Fraga reflected on those who helped him during his journey at Catawba Valley, including former head baseball coach Frank Pait and current head baseball coach Paul Rozzelle.

"This is truly a humbling honor to be here tonight — not only being inducted into the first Catawba Valley Athletics Hall of Fame, but being surrounded by remarkable people and CVCC Athletic standouts," Fraga said.

Fulbright, who was a two-time All-American for CVCC volleyball (2006-07), said Monday's induction was surreal, especially considering she's coached players who have gone on to play the sport at her alma mater.

"It's kind of cool to see it come full circle," Fulbright said. "I just have a lot of really fond memories of my time here at CVCC. We were a young program then when I was here, but we had a lot of really good fans, though. I just don't have the words to describe the memories that I have and how fun it was. I'm just truly appreciative of everybody here and the experience."

Catawba Valley women's basketball coach Tisha England represented Gibbs, who is currently serving in the United States Army. Kevin Gibbs accepted his daughter's Hall of Fame honor.

England, who went to Newton-Conover High School just like Gibbs, reflected on her former student athlete.

"She's a true representation of what a student athlete is all about — character, integrity, work ethic, academics," England said. "Not only did she excel on the court, but she excelled in the classroom. She was an NJCAA All-Academic student athlete as well for two years. She took pride in that. I am just so proud of her."

England also read a letter written by Gibbs — a first team All-American for the Red Hawks in 2013-14.

"I am so honored and thankful to be among the first inductees for CVCC's Sports Hall of Fame," England said while reading Gibbs' letter. "Thank you all so much the continued support of the women's basketball team. I am overwhelmed with disbelief and joy to receive this honor. I greatly apologize for my absence due to my honor to serve my country."

Moore, who served as Athletic Director at CVCC from 2004-13 and also men's basketball coach for 2004-09, talked about not only his induction, but the care he had for those in his basketball program.

"This was really unexpected. I am truly honored," Moore said. "One of the things that my students and coaches know is that I do love them. I'll push the daylights out of them. I'll work hard with those kids. I'll yell at them. I'll run up and down the aisles chasing them if I need to, but they know I love them."

Jim Murray spoke on behalf of the 1990 National Championship golf team for CVCC, which also consisted of members Bryan Norris, Eddie Martin, Mark Clodfelter and Brad Turner.

"If you are familiar with the 'Island of Misfit Toys,' that was our golf team," Murray said. "There was always something wrong with every one of us, but we got it together. We were at CVCC for a reason."

Murray said a lot of the 1990 golf team's success came from its now-Hall of Fame coach in Bock.

"We competed, and we hated to lose," Murray said. "We took on the personality of Charlie Bock, which was a good thing. He had his hands full with us, but he always had a way or a saying to deal with us. We were just some kids trying to find our way. We had some talent. We needed good leadership, and we had it in coach. Coach has two wonderful daughters, but he's got several hundred sons. We love you, coach."

CVCC President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw concluded the inductions, reflecting on the Hall of Fame class and the significance of the 10 people honored.

"As I look at this class of inductees that we've just brought in, we've brought in the foundation of what this institution is all about," Hinshaw said. "We've become a family. We are Red Hawk Nation."

Red Hawks Athletic Director Nick Schroeder finished the evening's festivities with a message about the inaugural Hall of Fame class and the impact they've left at Catawba Valley Community College.

"You had the opportunity to meet student athletes who were here and had their lives changed and who changed their programs with their time being here," Schroeder said. "They are all Hall of Famers. We want to continue to do that."