Red Hawks fall twice on the road against Cobras

The Catawba Valley Community College softball team fell in a road doubleheader to rival Caldwell on Tuesday afternoon at Hibriten High School.

With the results of Tuesday’s games, the Red Hawks record now stands at 15-7 overall and 6-4 in Region 10 West Division play.

Game one: Caldwell 5, Catawba Valley 1

Resuming play from a suspended game on Saturday, the Cobras scored four runs in the first three innings to seize the lead early against the Red Hawks en route to the four-run victory.

Grace Andrews recorded a team-high two hits in the contest for Catawba Valley, while center fielder Ashlyn Parsons, third baseman Alleigh Himes, pitcher Cali Hinnant and right fielder Laynie Hudgins each tallied one hit apiece.

Hinnant, who drove in CVCC’s lone run of the game, allowed six hits, four earned runs, four walks and struck out five batters in her complete game performance.

Game two: Caldwell 7, Catawba Valley 2

Caldwell scored all seven of its runs during the first inning of Tuesday’s conference contest, pulling ahead early on its way to clinching the doubleheader sweep against the Red Hawks.

Third baseman Alleigh Himes led CVCC offensively, going 2-for-3 with an RBI at the plate, while center fielder Ashlyn Parsons connected on a solo home run.

On the mound, Cali Hinnant relieved starting pitcher Abby Helms in the first inning. Hinnant allowed two hits, no earned runs, one walk and struck out six batters.

The CVCC softball program will attempt to bounce back when it returns to the diamond on April 9 for a home doubleheader against Florence-Darlington Tech. First pitch is set for 1 p.m. at the Highland Recreation Center.