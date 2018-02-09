Red Hawks complete sweep of Bruins, win 19-1

From CVCC Athletics

HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Community College baseball team continued its offensive onslaught on Friday, completing a sweep of the Piedmont International JV squad with a 19-1 five-inning victory at Henkel-Alley Field at the Hickory American Legion Fairgrounds.

Catawba Valley second basemen Jimmy Marcelli and R.J. Conner led the Red Hawks (3-0) with three RBI each, while centerfielder Cody Payne and shortstop Cory Watt also drove in two runs apiece.

On the mound, CVCC starter Trae Starnes allowed just three hits, one unearned run and struck out seven batters in 3.1 innings. Relievers Greg Collins and Chase Covington closed out the final 1.2 innings, combining to allow no hits, one walk and striking out four.

Tthe Bruins took a 1-0 lead after the top of the first, but the Red Hawks answered with six runs of their own in the bottom half of the frame, including RBI singles from Marcelli, Payne and first basemen Kyran Russ.

CVCC added one run in the second on an RBI sac fly in the bottom of the second inning before exploding in the bottom of the third inning for 10 runs, including a two-RBI double by Marcelli and a three-run double from Conner.

Starnes, Collins and Covington held the Bruin bats at bat, allowing the Red Hawks to earn the run-rule victory.

The Catawba Valley baseball team returns to action on Wednesday for a midweek road doubleheader against the Limestone JV squad.

The time for the first pitch in Gaffney, S.C. has yet to be announced.