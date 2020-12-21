Red Hawks announce nine softball signings for ’21-22

Catawba Valley Community College head softball coach Josh Bumgarner has announced the first nine signings for his 2021-22 class.

“This class has the potential to be very special for our program,” Bumgarner said. “Each class continues to get better and better. Which is impressive because in our short history we have had a strong recruiting class each year. This one could be the best yet. It is a very exciting time to be a part of our team.”

Below are the nine signings and a comment from coach Bumgarner on each athlete:

Zoey Boston, 3B/1B/C, St. Stephens High School (travel team - Athlete’s Lab)

“We are excited to have Zoey join us at Red Hawk Nation,” Bumgarner said. “She is an extremely hard worker and has tremendous power with her bat. Zoey will drive in a lot of runs for the red and black.”

Alyssa Kropski, UTIL/P, Northwest Guilford (travel team - N.C. Rockers)

“Alyssa is a true utility player,” Bumgarner said. “She can play anywhere on the field from outfield to middle infield to pitcher. She is athletic with a very positive attitude. Her energy she brings to the field will also be a plus for our program. We are very excited to have her coming to Hickory.”

Kendall Harwood, UTIL, North Lincoln (travel team - PSG Elite)

“Kendall is another athlete who can play multiple positions, and we are absolutely thrilled to have join our program,” Bumgarner said. “Kendall can play anywhere in the infield or outfield. She is also a threat to put constant pressure on the defense when she is hitting and gets on base a high percentage of the time. She will do big things while wearing a Red Hawk uniform.”

Brianna Broome, 3B/1B, North Lincoln (travel team - Lake Norman Fury)

“Brianna brings a tremendous work ethic with her to ‘the Valley,’” Bumgarner said. “She is a solid fielder and has good pop with her bat. She has a toughness that will benefit everyone in our program. She will be a big part of our success over the next few years.”

Kensley Southers, OF, Bandys (travel team - Heat)

“The Red Hawks are getting a hard-working player in Kensley,” Bumgarner said. “She can burn up the base paths and put pressure on the defense when hitting, but can also cover some ground in the outfield as well. She adds depth to our outfield group.”

Emma Kuproski, OF, East Gaston (travel team - Lake Norman Fury)

“If I had to describe Emma in one word it would be ‘relentless,’” Bumgarner said. “Her desire to work and get better is never ending. Another fast runner that covers ground in the grass, but applies pressure on the defense as well. We look forward to getting her to Hickory next August.”

Payton Thomas, P/OF, Fred T. Foard (travel team - CV Storm)

“Payton is a tall, hard-throwing righty with good off-speed stuff who will keep opposing hitters guessing,” Bumgarner said. “She can also play out in the grass as well. Big things are in store for Payton as she trades in those shades of blue from Foard for the red and black of ‘the Valley.’”

Kaylee Yoder, OF, Fred T. Foard (travel team - CV Storm)

“We went back to the local well one more time picked up Kaylee Yoder,” Bumgarner said. “She is a two-gap center fielder who makes things hard for opposing hitters, but easier for her pitcher. She has a very good bat and speed to turn normal singles into extra base hits. Welcome to Red Hawk Nation, Kaylee.”

Jessica Cannon, INF, McDowell (travel team - CV Storm)

“We are very excited to bring Jessica east down I-40,” Bumgarner said. “She is a tremendous athlete with a strong arm at shortstop. She also has power with her bat and can stretch extra base hits with her speed. The sky is the limit for Jessica. Big, big things await this Red Hawk to be. We can't wait to get her here.”