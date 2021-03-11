Red Hawks’ Schroeder named NACDA Athletics Director of the Year

Catawba Valley Community College’s Nick Schroeder has been named a 2020-21 Junior/Community College Athletics Director of the Year (ADOY) award recipient by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

Schroeder is just the third athletic director in Region 10 to receive the honor – a list that also includes Dr. Christopher Parker, who is now the CEO of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA). Only 71 junior college athletic directors have won the honor all time.

“This is truly a great honor to be recognized by my fellow athletic directors for what we have created in the CVCC Red Hawks athletics program,” Schroeder said. “While it is my name listed on this honor, I can truly say this award represents everyone at CVCC from our President Dr. Garrett Hinshaw to our amazing coaches to all of the supportive and giving faculty and staff and most importantly all of our current and past student-athletes. This recognition resonates that we are doing something great at CVCC, and I am beyond proud of our successes being recognized.”

A total of 28 athletic directors from seven different divisions, including the NCAA, NAIA and NJCAA, were honored with this recognition this year. Schroeder will officially be awarded on July 27-28 during the 2021 NACDA & Affiliates Virtual Convention.

“As we reflect upon all that has happened in our industry and in our world over the past year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever to honor the dedication and passion that NACDA athletics directors have for their student-athletes, institutions and campus communities,” said Bob Vecchione, NACDA Chief Executive Officer. “This year we certainly could recognize every AD in the country with this award. We applaud the efforts of the men and women across the country who have served as a source of inspiration and strength in leading their departments through this unprecedented time.”

In his eighth year as the Director of Athletic at Catawba Valley Community College, Schroeder has seen exponential growth in the four original Red Hawk athletic programs, which have won 14 conference championships, nine region championships, six district championships, made six national tournament appearances and honored 15 All-Americans.

In 2019, Schroeder helped expand CVCC’s athletic department, adding softball, esports and bass fishing.

A staunch advocate for the student-athlete, Schroeder has seen CVCC's student-athlete GPA, retention and graduation steadily improve every year under his leadership, and over the past six years, more than 200 CVCC student-athletes have signed to play at the next level.

In 2014, Schroeder spearheaded a rebranding campaign — changing the Buccaneers mascot to the Red Hawks. This was pivotal in redefining Catawba Valley Athletics and creating a tighter bond with the Catawba Valley community.

Schroeder currently serves as the NJCAA Region 10 Women's Director — a position he took in 2017. Schroeder also serves on the NJCAA Eligibility Committee, the NJCAA DII Volleyball Committee and is Chair for NJCAA DII Softball. He supports Region 10 as the Sports Information Director, where he manages the Region 10 website — www.region10sports.com.

Prior to CVCC, Schroeder worked as the Director of Compliance for Longwood University and has worked in the compliance offices of UNC Charlotte and the University of Louisville. He received his B.S. in Exercise Sports Science with a concentration of Athletic Training at Elon University in 2004 and earned his M.S. in Sport Administration at the University of Louisville in 2008.

Schroeder resides in Hickory, N.C. with his wife Emily and two children, daughter Finnley and son Brenner.

NACDA, now in its 56th year, is the professional and educational Association for more than 22,000 college athletics administrators at more than 2,200 institutions throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico. More than 6,500 athletics administrators annually attend NACDA & Affiliates Convention Week. Additionally, NACDA manages 17 professional associations and four foundations. For more information on NACDA, visit www.nacda.com.