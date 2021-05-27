Red Hawks’ Aasia McNeill signs with Elizabeth City State

After a stellar career at Catawba Valley Community College, sophomore outside hitter Aasia McNeill has decided to continue competing — this time at the four-year level.

The Statesville, N.C. native signed this past week during a special ceremony held in the Tarlton Complex to play volleyball at Elizabeth City State University.

“My announcement to sign at Elizabeth City State was a surprise and a lot of people were waiting to hear where I was going,” McNeill said. “The head coach at Elizabeth City State had watched me play all through my time at CVCC. I am excited because I know he is a great coach, and I can’t wait to play for him.”

McNeill finished her sophomore season at CVCC with a team-high 255 kills and 3.31 kills per set, helping lead the Red Hawks to a 21-5 overall record and 10-0 mark in Region 10 play.

The Statesville High School alumnus earned Region 10 Player of the Year and first team All-Region honors, guiding Catawba Valley to its 13th overall and ninth-straight Region title.

McNeill also helped the Red Hawks reach their 10th National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II national tournament, where CVCC recorded its second-highest ever finish. McNeill was named to the all-tournament team at nationals for her performance.

The 51st All-American in school history, McNeill finishes her Red Hawk volleyball career with 518 kills, 81 service aces, 73 blocks and 576 digs.

McNeill, who played under both CVCC head volleyball coaches Madison Pogue and Shannon Hudson, is thankful for what both coaching staffs helped provide her during her time at CVCC.

“They have all taught me so much that I will definitely be able to take with me to play at Elizabeth City,” McNeill said. “I have also been blessed enough to have been able to make two national tournament appearances, which a lot of people cannot say. My time spent at CVCC has prepared me to play at the next level, and I will not take that for granted.”

Pogue is proud of McNeill and believes that the best is yet to come for her Red Hawk outside hitter.

“I am extremely proud of how Aasia has grown as a player and a leader,” Pogue said. “This year was the furthest thing from normal, and she continued to push herself and those around her to be the best versions of themselves that they could be. It takes someone special to inspire people in moments of adversity, and I am incredibly proud to have been able to play a part in her journey. She is going to accomplish anything she puts her mind to, and I am excited to see what she does at the next level and knowing Aasia its going to be incredible. Elizabeth City State is getting a phenomenal player and leader in Aasia, and I can't wait to watch her continue to be a playmaker at the next level.”