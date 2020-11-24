Red Hawk Esports wraps up fall Rocket League season

The Catawba Valley Community College Esports program recently completed its fall 2020 season.

The Red Hawks competed on the PlayVS platform this fall in the video game, “Rocket League.” Four student athletes competed on the Red Hawks Esports team this semester — Bradley Jamison, Devin Vanhorn, Cody Lawing and Edward Yang.

Jamison, Vanhorn, Lawing and Yang competed against many four-year colleges and universities, including Temple and Ontario Tech (Canada) and also against in-state institutions such as UNC Charlotte and Johnson C. Smith.

“I am super proud of Bradley, Devin, Cody and Edward for how they represented Red Hawk Nation,” said CVCC Esports Head Coach Cody Dalton. “First and foremost, all four young men are tremendous student athletes, and it’s been fun watching them bond and grow together as a team. I’m excited to see what they will do in the future not only competitively, but also in the classroom as well.”

The CVCC Esports program was founded in the summer of 2019 and started competition last fall in Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo Switch through National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Esports. Both Jamison and teammate Brandon Boyles were the first two signees to the program.

The Red Hawks will enter the 2021 spring semester with their largest roster to date and compete in even more game titles, including Overwatch, League of Legends, Rocket League and more.

“I am excited for what the future of this CVCC Esports program holds,” Dalton said. “We have a rapidly growing roster of talented student athletes who are excelling in both the classroom and in competition. This spring will definitely be our best season to date.”

To learn more about the Red Hawk Esports program, visit www.gocvcc.com/esports. If you would like to sponsor the program or make a donation, contact head coach Cody Dalton at cdalton880@cvcc.edu or call 828-327-7000, ext. 4133.