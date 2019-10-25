Red Devils’ Cornwell verbally commits to Rutgers University

After much deliberation on a long-awaited decision, the Newton-Conover Lady Red Devils’ varsity women’s basketball star center, Chyna Cornwell announced her verbal commitment on social media to Rutgers University.

Cornwell told the O-N-E that on her shortlist for destinations were Duke, Wake Forest, the University of Miami and Boston College before making her decision to attend Rutgers.

Cornwell, who is entering her senior season with the Lady Red Devils for the 2019-20 season, averaged 28.3 points, 20.5 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game as she led her team to a 25-5 overall record in 2018. Newton-Conover also finished the regular season as outright South Fork 2A conference champs (14-0), as well as the conference tournament champs.

Cornwell also set a Dick’s Sporting Goods Holiday Classic scoring record as she garnered 81 points during the 2018-19 season.

She was awarded numerous accolades last season, as well. She was named to the AP All-State team, USA Today 1st-team North Carolina and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association 1st-team selection.

“I just want to thank everyone who has supported me throughout my development of becoming a basketball player and the young woman I am today,” said Cornwell in a statement she posted on her social media accounts.

She went on to thank her parents for their sacrifices for her to pursue her dream, as well as coaches throughout the different stages of her career.

She thanked her Carolina Waves West travel ball coach, Ike Williams for being a huge part of her recruiting process, as well as coach Alvin Sims for introducing her to the game in middle school.

She summed it up by thanking her high school coaches Andrea Stinson and Sylvia White.

In her freshman and sophomore seasons, Stinson was her mentor and since last season White has taken over that role.

“After months of stress, deciding and debating on the perfect college for me,” she said in the statement. “I’ve decided to spend my next 4 years at Rutgers University to play for the legend(ary) coach Vivian Stringer.”

Stringer has been the Scarlet Knights’ head coach since 1995 and is the 6th-most winningest Division I college basketball coach in history -- men or women (1,019 wins.)