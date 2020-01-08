Rebels best Red Devils on mat in South Fork 2A opener

The Newton-Conover and West Lincoln wrestling teams added another page to their storied “Red Rivalry” on Tuesday night at Lemon Gymnasium.

Down nine points early, the Rebels used a string of seven-straight victories, including five of them by pin, to defeat the Red Devils 45-24 in both team’s South Fork 2A dual openers.

Newton-Conover (18-12, 0-1 in South Fork 2A) took its early nine-point lead on a 2-1 decision victory by Owen Clark (31-6) at 220 pounds against previously unbeaten Harley Scronce and a pin by Ryan Walker (34-1) at 285 pounds against West Lincoln’s Luke Willis.

The Red Devils would win three of the first four matches of the dual, including a 2-1 decision victory by Camden Spencer at 113 pounds, to take an early 12-6 advantage.

However, West Lincoln (10-1, 1-0 in South Fork 2A) roared back, and following a forfeit win at 120 pounds, the Rebels scored pinfall victories with Langston Hoffman at 126 pounds, with Luke Stewart at 132 pounds and with Xander Pendergrass at 145 pounds to surge ahead in the match, 33-12.

West Lincoln would add two more pin victories — one at 152 pounds by Ricky Reynolds (17-2) and another at 160 pounds by unbeaten returning state runner up Cannon Bridges (15-0) — to seal its conference dual victory.

The Red Devils finished the dual strong with three-straight wins, including a pin by Joshua Nichols (28-2) at 170 pounds, a 4-2 decision victory by Cole Clark (31-5) at 182 pounds and a 2-0 decision win by unbeaten Sakarri Morrison (33-0) at 195 pounds.

Newton-Conover will attempt to bounce back when it returns to the mat on Thursday for a quad dual at Crest High School, which also features Hendersonville and Broome (S.C.) high schools.

West Lincoln 45, Newton-Conover 24

220: Owen Clark (NC) d. Harley Scronce (WL) 2-1

285: Ryan Walker (NC) pin Luke Willis (WL) 2:36

106: Ti Phansook (WL) pin Nathan Vang (NC) 0:42

113: Camden Spencer (NC) d. Kemp Wehunt (WL) 2-1

120: Chade Norman (WL) win by forfeit

126: Langston Hoffman (WL) pin Balentin Solorzano (NC) 3:42

132: Luke Stewart (WL) pin Jordan Henze (NC) 6:23

138: Mason Avery (WL) d. Jason Brawley (NC) 5-2

145: Xander Pendergrass (WL) p. Ethan Clark (NC) 2:42

152: Ricky Reynolds (WL) p. Charlie Pettery (NC) 1:45

160: Cannon Bridges (WL) p. Michael Forney (NC) 1:05

170: Joshua Nichols (NC) p. Harold Wills (WL) 2:24

182: Cole Clark (NC) d. Luke Scronce (WL) 4-2

195: Sakarri Morrison (NC) d. Alex Hall (WL) 2-0

Records: Newton-Conover (18-12, 0-1), West Lincoln (10-1, 1-0)