READY TO RUMBLE: Foard volleyball up for challenge in the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs

Filled with championship pedigree after having won consecutive North Carolina High School Athletics Association 2A state titles from 2019-20, the Fred T. Foard varsity volleyball program looks to add another ring to its collection.

The Lady Tigers are no strangers to success in the 3A league with its last 3A state championship coming in 2005. With its return to the fold, Foard has proven it can hang tough with fierce competition in this league.

Although it suffered a 3-2 defeat in the inaugural Western Foothills 3A Conference tournament championship match against North Iredell on Wednesday, Oct. 20, the Lady Tigers still stand tall and not shaken as it has posted a 22-3 overall record this season.

There were some questions entering the 2021 season as to how Foard would fare considering it lost its two big outside hitters: Megan Dorsey and Michelle Thao. Nevertheless, it has dealt with the adversity and even finished with a first-place tie along with North Iredell in the WFAC, totaling 13-1 marks.

Furthermore, with the next woman up mentality, the Lady Tigers have found a few new gems on the outside which include juniors Laney Craig and Maya Beatty, as well as sophomore right side Taylor Ramseur. Also getting into the fold for some nit-and-grit on the right side is senior Trinity Tramel.

Craig has garnered a team-best 219 kills, as well as 18 digs defensively, eight aces on the serve and 13 blocks so far this year. Beatty has earned 185 kills, 229 digs, 29 aces and nine blocks.

Following suit behind Craig at the net is senior middle blocker Martina Foster. Foster has amassed 198 kills, a team-high 89 blocks and 10 aces. Also doing her thing in the middle is junior Averie Dale who has notched 181 kills, 77 blocks, 11 aces and eight digs.

Tramel has also played tough at the net accruing 19 kills, 15 blocks and three digs. Meanwhile, another solid contributor on the defensive side has been junior Natigan Crutchfield as she has totaled 83 digs and even five kills on offense.

A defensive machine in the middle at the libero position has been senior Lyndsie Warren. She is the true definition of understanding her assignment amassing a team-high 378 digs and even 17 aces on the serve.

Rounding out are senior setters Haley Johnston and Sarah Lingle. These two put their teammates up in prime position to score as Lingle has gathered 348 assists and Johnston has secured a team-best 492 assists.

Defensively, this duo has also put in their share of the work as Johnston has earned 216 digs while Lingle has gained 64 digs and 19 blocks.

Lingle has done her share offensively, as well, obtaining 14 kills and 19 aces. Meanwhile, Johnston has 29 aces to her name on the season.

Given its loss to the Lady Raiders in the conference championship, Foard drew the No.10 seed in the state tournament and will battle No.23 Ledford at home on Linda Richards Court in the opening round at 2 p.m. today.

The Lady Tigers are vying for its 9th overall state championship. It is currently in third-place in North Carolina prep volleyball history following only Hendersonville and Cardinal Gibbons who have 12 and 10 state titles, respectively.

Unfortunately, Foard will be without the services of Beatty as she injured her foot/ankle during the conference tournament earlier in the week and could be seen on the bench sporting a boot on Wednesday.

“It's very unfortunate Maya got injured, but she is working hard everyday to hopefully get back. I'm not sure on the timeline of her return,” said Foard head coach Meredith Lombardi.

No stranger to the 3A league as she was a part of that 2005 championship team at Foard, Lombardi said that the team’s mindset for the playoffs is to stay calm and keep an eye on the main goal.

“We will need to pay together and play with a lot of heart. But now that we are in 3A, we have to just take each game one at a time,” she said.

“We've got to focus on making less mental mistakes and continue to work on our game. Playoffs is like a brand new season, everyone is coming in with a 0-0 record. Anything can happen at this point.”