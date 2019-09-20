Pryor, Bulldogs’ defense rock Red Devils, 49-12

The Newton-Conover Red Devils Varsity football team had an extremely tough go of things against the visiting Burns Bulldogs at Gurley Stadium on Friday night.

The Red Devils and Bulldogs both entered the interconference clash at 2-1, but only one could prevail and Burns did so mightily, 49-12.

The Red Devils (2-2) weren’t able to get anything to go for the most part offensively against the Bulldogs -- who are currently ranked No. 6 defensively in North Carolina -- and were down 22-0 going into halftime.

Offensively, the agility and burst by Bulldogs’ running back, Kujuan Pryor proved to be more than the Red Devils could handle.

Pryor finished with an outstanding 243 yards on 14 carries with three rushing touchdowns --two coming on a 60-yarder and 58-yarder in the third quarter.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils had some good moments in the contest coming from junior Brandon Johnson and Christian Burgins.

The momentum momentarily went in the favor of the Red Devils as Johnson was able to pick off a pass by Bulldogs’ quarterback, Cam’Ron Sweezy in the second quarter with 6:55 left in the first half.

Burgins picked off Sweezy, as well, in the third quarter.

The momentum build tapered off though as the Red Devils couldn’t capitalize.

However, coming out of the break, the home team did look a bit rejuvenated as a drive led by quarterback Justice Craig saw a 13-yard pass connect to sophomore Zane Redmond in the team’s first of two TDs on the night. The next TD in the third quarter came on a 7-yard run by running back Allen Wilfong, but nothing else would go for the backfield in this contest.

*Story will be updated within the next few days*

Area scores:

St. Stephens 26, Foard 21

Ronald Reagan 46, Hickory 21