Propst inks with Carson-Newman University for soccer

The Carson-Newman University women's soccer program lost the Division II national championship this past December on penalty kicks.

Perhaps Maiden High School senior Elena Propst can help.

Propst, who scored 30 goals last season for the Blue Devils, signed her national letter of intent Wednesday to play soccer with the Eagles.

"It's been a long-time goal for quite some time. Ever since I started playing I knew I wanted to keep going further in my career," she said. "Yes, this is a huge milestone in my life."

Propst said she chose the school because of its small Christian atmosphere and they also have her major in pre-Med and Biology.

The Eagles are looking at Propst to play as a forward.

"She's a very good athlete that is very good technically. She has a knack for the game. Good vision. Makes the players around her better," Patrick Clark, who coached Propst her junior season said. "Her ability to score comes naturally."

Maiden soccer coach Neil Everett also spoke very highly of the senior.

"Elena is a great person to have. She's a great example for every young person. She's certainly one of the greatest I've ever had a chance to coach and teach."

Neil Everett