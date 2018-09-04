Progressive Furniture purchases Claremont spec building

O-n-E Reports

CLAREMONT – A furniture company in Claremont announced it has purchased the 48,000-square-foot speculative industrial building in the Claremont International Business Park, according to a press release.

The spec building is adjacent to Progressive Furniture’s existing Claremont manufacturing and warehouse operation.

Progressive Furniture has big plans for the building as it immediately intends to expand the facility to 108,800-square-feet and complete the new space to house additional manufacturing lines, raw material and production staging, as well as finished goods ready for shipment.

