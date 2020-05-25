Probation absconder apprehended by Special Enforcement Group unit
Monday, May 25, 2020
NEWTON, NC
Joshua Lee Beatty (29 yoa), an absconder from the North Carolina Department of Community Corrections, was apprehended by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Group (SEG) on 05/16/2020 following a foot pursuit.
Beatty, a Claremont resident, was initially spotted by SEG investigators in a parking lot in Newton.
