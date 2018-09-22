Prep Football Round-up: Bandys hands Maiden first loss of season

The Bandys Trojans defeated the Maiden Blue Devils 37-28 behind a strong ground game led by Ethan Howard.

The Newton Conover Red Devils traveled to Lincolnton and came home with a 34-7 win over the Wolves.

The Fred T. Foard Tigers earned its second win of the season with a 21-12 victory over Patton on homecoming night.

Bunker Hill was shut out by Hibriten, 55-0.

The St. Stephens Indians lost the Freedom Patriots, 49-0.

Hickory shut out McDowell 31-0.