PREP FOOTBALL: Foard gets throttled by Maiden in season opener

Its season opener at home didn’t go quite as anticipated for the Tigers.

Within the first few minutes of the fourth quarter, Maiden led Foard, 48-8, after sophomore quarterback Ethan Rhodes drove it in for a 10-yard touchdown.

Then, Foard followed with a three-yard run by Case Parker to cut into 48-16 and a 2-point conversion by Mo McAfee with over five minutes remaining in the game.

In the first half, it was all Maiden as running back Amrion Craig led the way with 53 yards on 12 carries and one rushing touchdown.

Rhodes would go 9-12 for 113 yards with one rushing TD and one passing TD to lead at the half, 21-0.

The Tigers will challenge the Bandys Trojans in next Friday’s encounter.

Area prep football scores (Week 1, August 23):

Hickory vs Statesville (ppd. due to weather)

Alexander Central 28, Hibriten 19

Newton-Conover 44, Bunker Hill 14