Post 240 coach doesn't agree with one-game forfeiture

Having its best season in the program's history, Maiden Post 240 American Legion baseball team has been handed a one-game forfeiture following a reversal of a decision by Area 4 Commissioner David Coffey on Tuesday afternoon.

The Salamanders are now 14-8 overall and 12-6 in league play in the East division. This could affect its playoff seeding anywhere from second to fifth place. Pineville falls to 5-11 overall and 5-10 in league play. Post 240 had a non-league contest against Cherryville Post 100 on Tuesday night to finish its regular season.

Late Tuesday afternoon Coffey address the ruling in an email and said: “Gentlemen, Lets put this matter to rest! After reading all the e-mails, listening to all the voice mails, talking to the State Commissioner and reading the State Rule Book on this situation It is my decision that since the first game should have been 7 innings the first game will be a double forfeit! The second game will be counted as played.”

Legion games in North Carolina were changed this season from nine innings to seven. The playoffs are set to begin Saturday.

Originally Post 240 was handed a double forfeit for its 8-5 and 7-4 five-inning victories on June 25. Salamanders head coach David Williams sent an email to other legion baseball coaches and media stating his squad and Pineville Post 337 played two 5-inning games. Although scheduled to play two seven-inning contests, Williams said the start of the opening game was delayed by an hour or more because of weather and the two teams along with the umpiring crew agreed to get the games and do whatever was necessary to get the games played because of scheduling concerns the remainder of the season.

"The latest ruling of one played game and one forfeit is still not a decision made with the kids best interest in mind. We played our games and we got punished for it.," Maiden Post 240 head baseball coach David Williams said in a text to the O-N-E. "I'm not happy about it, because it could very well affect our playoff seeding and the remainder of the year, and it's not fair to our program and it's not fair to our kids. They've worked hard to put us in the position we are in, and for it to be taken from us, is disheartening. I have lost faith in the American Legion Baseball leaders, but we will get through it. It's over and now we can do is play ball, like we have all year."