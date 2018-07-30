Police: Teen shot, killed in Hickory

Hickory – On Saturday, July 28, 2018 at approximately 11:00 P.M., Hickory Officers responded to 1806 13th Ave NE reference a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Katyln Michelle Wittcop, W/F/17 of the residence, deceased.

During the incident, a known subject discharged a firearm striking the victim resulting in her death. Multiple persons were present during the incident and officers are continuing interviews in this case.

No charges have been filed in this on-going investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact Inv. S. Hudson directly at 828-261-2620, shudson@hickorync.gov or call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.