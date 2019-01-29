Police release name of victim in shooting

On Monday, January 28, 2019 at approximately 9:00 P.M., Hickory Police Officers responded 922 S Center Street reference a shots fired call. Upon arrival officers located the victim, Jaquaves Marquese Geter, B/M/28 of Hickory with an apparent gunshot wound.

Geter was transported to Frye Regional Medical Center for treatment.

An unknown suspect or suspects fired at the residence located in the 900 Block of S Center Street causing Geter to sustain the gunshot wound.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. J. Truesdell directly at 828-261-2636 or jtruesdell@hickorync.gov .