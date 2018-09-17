Police: Masked gunman robs Newton Family Dollar

On 16 September 2018, at 8:53 pm, Newton police responded to an Armed Robbery at the Family Dollar Store located 419 West ‘A’ Street, Newton. Upon arrival, store employees stated a black male wearing a dark colored hooded jacket, black ski mask, dark pants, black shoes and light colored gloves entered the store waving a gun at store employees. One store clerk was behind the counter doing paperwork while a second clerk was walking up an aisle from the storage room at the time the suspect entered the store. The suspect began waving a pistol at both employees demanding money. A store clerk stated they only had money in one register due to closing the store. The suspect then demanded the remaining cash register be opened and the cash drawer placed on the counter. When the store clerk complied, the suspect removed all of the cash from the drawer and left running from the store in a northern direction toward N. Spring Ave. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money. A photo of the suspect is attached.

Store employees were not injured during the robbery. Officers are in the process of reviewing surrounding video surveillance from neighboring businesses.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the investigations division of the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.