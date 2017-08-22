Police looking for missing man

Hickory – The Hickory Police Department is currently attempting to locate Patrick Grover who was last seen on August 18, 2017 at approximately 7:00 p.m., at Iron Thunder Saloon and Grill located at 2022 13th Ave Dr SE, Hickory.

Patrick Grover is a 52 year old white male with brown hair and green eyes. Grover is 6'01" tall and weighs approximately 200 lbs. He was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt and pants. Grover drives a 4-door 2009 burgundy Nissan Maxima displaying a North Carolina registration plate of BFM-3420.

The Hickory Police Department is continuing this investigation and asks anyone who may have seen Grover or has any information about Grover's whereabouts to contact Inv. K. Craig at 828-261-2616 or kcraig@hickorync.gov.