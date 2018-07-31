Police: At least 29 shots fired at home during drive-by shooting in Newton

The Newton Police Department is saying a drive-by shooting that happened Saturday morning was not a random act.

Around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Newton Police were called to the 200 block of South Caldwell Avenue after the homeowner said someone fired shots into her residence.

Police arrived and found that multiple shots had been fired at the home.

“We located at least 29 rounds fired into the house,” said Newton Police Maj. Tim Hayes.

