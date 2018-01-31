Police investigate shooting in Hickory

On Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at approximately 5:00 P.M., Hickory Officers responded to Frye Regional Medical Center reference a subject with a gunshot wound. The victim, Jermaine Jamar White, b/m/35 years of age of Hickory, came to Frye Regional Medical Center for treatment after being shot in the area of 5th ST SE near Kenworth. White has been transported to Baptist Hospital for additional treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. B. Ollis directly at 828-261-2614 or bollis@hickorync.gov.