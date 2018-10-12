Police investigate robbery at Speedway gas station

Hickory – On Friday, October 12, 2018 at approximately 3:30 A.M., Hickory Police responded to the Speedway gas station located at 3131 NC Hwy 127 S reference an armed robbery. During the robbery, the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money the suspect left in an early 2000’s model black 4-door SUV.

The suspect is described as wearing a dark colored hoodie and light colored pants.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. S. Hudson directly at 828-261-2620 or shudson@hickorync.gov .