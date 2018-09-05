Police investigate armed robbery at Walgreens

Hickory – On Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at approximately 9:37 P.M., Hickory Police responded to Walgreens located at 2427 Springs Road NE reference an armed robbery. During the robbery, the suspect entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the property on foot heading west on 24th Street NE.

The suspect is described as being a thin build black male, approximately 6-foot-tall, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Inv. C. De Los Santos directly at 828-261-2621 or cdelossantos@hickorync.gov.