Police investigate armed robbery at department store in Newton

On 30 July 2018, at 6:04 pm, Newton police responded to an Armed Robbery at the Family Dollar Store located 2725-F Northwest Blvd, Newton. Upon arrival, an employee of the store stated a black male wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask entered the store and demanded money. The suspect approached the store employee who was stocking merchandise and pointed a gun at him while yelling his demands. The suspect demanded the store employee walk to the front of the store where the cash register is located. At that point, the suspect demanded the employee open the register and place all the money from the register inside a Family Dollar shopping bag. The suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money along with other items from the store. The suspect exited the store running south on foot. After reviewing the store surveillance video, it appears the suspect approached the Family Dollar Store from the same southern direction on foot.

The store employee was not injured during the robbery. Officers are in the process of reviewing surrounding video surveillance from neighboring businesses.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact the investigations division of the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.