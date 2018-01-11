PBS to feature Downtown Newton as “One Tank Trip” on Carolina Impact this Tuesday

A special feature on Downtown Newton will soon air on PBS Charlotte. The “One Tank Trip” segment, on the network’s show Carolina Impact, highlights local day trip destinations that can be easily accessed within the Charlotte area.

The episode is scheduled to air on WTVI Tuesday, January 16 at 8 p.m. and will feature the Square of Newton including the Catawba County History Museum, H&W Drug Co., and The Green Room Theatre, among others.

“The Historical Association is proud to be part of revitalization efforts in Newton where local businesses, County government, City government, and other nonprofits are working together to keep the historic courthouse square a vital part of our community,” said Executive Director Dr. Amber Clawson Albert.

Carolina Impact, hosted by Amy Burkett, is a weekly news show that looks at the issues, people, and places that play a part in the Charlotte area, according to the WTVI website.

“Here at PBS Charlotte we always look for interesting stories to tell and Downtown Newton has so much to offer that we felt our viewers would enjoy learning more about it,” said PBS television Producer Russ Hunsinger who visited the County Seat in October 2017.

Carolina Impact has featured One Tank Trip segments in the past that have highlighted Murray’s Mill Historic District, Mystery Hill, Linville Caverns, Seagrove Potteries – all of which are located throughout North Carolina.

The original 1924 Catawba County courthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is located at the heart of the town. Today, the courthouse is headquarters of the Historical Association of Catawba County and displays exhibits about local history.