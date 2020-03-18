Partnership with Hickory & Newton

The Chamber of Catawba County, in partnership with the Hickory Downtown Development Association & the Newton Downtown Development Association challenge you to participate in Take-Out Blitz Catawba!

Here’s how it works…..see how many local restaurants you can support from now until we’re “business as usual”! Tag us on Facebook, or use the hashtag #takeoutblitzcatawba to show us your delicious meals made with the spirit and hard work of one of our restaurant partners below.

Those who tag us on Facebook @catawbachamber and also use the #takeoutblitzcatawba will be entered into a drawing for a gift card of their choice to any of the restaurants listed below. We will be giving away 20 $25 gift cards over the next couple weeks. Share the original post & encourage your friends to participate.

Amos Howards Restaurant and Brew Pub

2828 U.S. Hwy 70 SW, Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 323-8753

Arby’s of Hickory

1470 US-321 NW, Hickory & 2375 Springs Rd, Hickory

B-52s American Bar & Grill

206 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658

(828) 994-4355

Backstreets Bar & Grill

246 14th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 328-6479

Blue Moon Tavern

100 N Main Ave, Newton, NC 28658

(828) 465-6900

BO’s Bodacious Entertainment

1115 Blowing Rock Blvd., Lenoir, NC 28645

(828) 754-9000

Bob Evans Restaurant

2330 15th Avenue SE, Hickory, North Carolina 28602

(828) 345-0200

Buffalo Wild Wings

2410 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 465-6900

Café Rule & Wine Bar

242 11th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 324-2005

Callahan’s Cafe

11 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658

(828) 465-0059

Carolina Vines

19 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658

(828) 743-8463

Catawba Creamery

201 2nd Ave. SW, Catawba, NC 28609

(828) 241-1061

Catawba Farms Brewery

1670 Southwest Blvd, Newton, North Carolina

(828) 464-5780

Charolais Steakhouse

766 4th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 328-4597

Chick-fil-A South Hickory

1815 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory

(828) 267-2027

Chick-Fil-A Viewmont

1239 2nd St NE, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 569-2769

Dixie Fish & Chicken

24 W D St, Newton, NC 28658

(828) 994-4894

Dukes Restaurant & Wine Bar

335 Main Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 345-6246

East Coast Wings + Grill

2221 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 328-6479

Food Factory craft Diner

5251 Hickory Blvd., Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 855-9231

FOURK

1410 4th Street Dr. NW, Suite 103 Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 855-3437

Fresh Chef

201 Conover Station Suite A, Conover, NC 28613

(828) 994-4187

Granny’s Country Kitchen

2145 North Center Street, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 855-1659

Granny’s Country Kitchen -Claremont

3165 NC Hwy 10 E, Claremont, NC 28610

(828) 994-4867

Granny’s Country Kitchen

3448 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612

(828) 397-3588

Geppeto’s of Hickory

1030 Springs Rd NE, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 328-8818

Geppeto’s of Newton

114 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658

(828) 464-7833

Grouchos Deli

1025 2nd St NE, Hickory NC 28601

(828) 304-4545

Hatch Sandwich Bar

268 1st Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 322-1196

The Hen & Egg

204 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658

(828) 994-4159

Hickory Smokehouse BBQ

2450 North Center St, Hickory NC 28681

(828) 328-2300

Hickory Wine Shoppe

238 Union Square NW, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 324-4441

Incredible Edibles

883 Highland Ave SE,

Hickory, North Carolina 28602

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

1879 Startown Rd, Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 326-9174

Liazzos Catering & On-The-Go

1816 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 327-8646

Longhorn Steakhouse

1332 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 322-2944

McGuires Irish Pub

46 3rd St NW, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 322-7263

Mellow Mushroom

1185 LR Blvd SE, Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 322-8491

Narrow Coffee & Nosh

13 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658

(704) 325-3146

Olde Hickory Station

232 Government Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 322-2356

Olde Hickory Tap Room

222 Union Square NW, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 322-1965

Panera Bread

2260 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, North Carolina 28601

(828) 624-0270

970 Second Street NE, Hickory, North Carolina 28601

(828) 327-7928

Rose & Daisy Italian Restaurant

102 South Main St. , Catawba, NC 28609

(828) 241-1010

Saigon Garden

614 Conover Blvd W, Conover, NC 28613

(828) 465-3663

Standard Oyster Company

2147 North Center Street, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 322-1705

Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse

29 2nd St NW, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 325-0108

Texas Roadhouse

1020 LR Blvd. SE, Hickory, NC 28602

(828) 325-9815

Whisk & Barrel

31 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658

(828) 994-4200

WOOD: pizza, pasta,sandwiches

2039 North Center St., Suite A, Hickory, NC 28601

(828) 328-3432

The list above represents restaurant/catering businesses who are a member of The Chamber of Catawba County, the Hickory Downtown Development Association and/or the Newton Downtown Development Association. If any corrections or additions need to be made, please email Lindsay Keisler at lkeisler@catawbachamber.org.