Partnership with Hickory & Newton
The Chamber of Catawba County, in partnership with the Hickory Downtown Development Association & the Newton Downtown Development Association challenge you to participate in Take-Out Blitz Catawba!
Here’s how it works…..see how many local restaurants you can support from now until we’re “business as usual”! Tag us on Facebook, or use the hashtag #takeoutblitzcatawba to show us your delicious meals made with the spirit and hard work of one of our restaurant partners below.
Those who tag us on Facebook @catawbachamber and also use the #takeoutblitzcatawba will be entered into a drawing for a gift card of their choice to any of the restaurants listed below. We will be giving away 20 $25 gift cards over the next couple weeks. Share the original post & encourage your friends to participate.
Amos Howards Restaurant and Brew Pub
2828 U.S. Hwy 70 SW, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 323-8753
Arby’s of Hickory
1470 US-321 NW, Hickory & 2375 Springs Rd, Hickory
B-52s American Bar & Grill
206 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658
(828) 994-4355
Backstreets Bar & Grill
246 14th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 328-6479
Blue Moon Tavern
100 N Main Ave, Newton, NC 28658
(828) 465-6900
BO’s Bodacious Entertainment
1115 Blowing Rock Blvd., Lenoir, NC 28645
(828) 754-9000
Bob Evans Restaurant
2330 15th Avenue SE, Hickory, North Carolina 28602
(828) 345-0200
Buffalo Wild Wings
2410 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 465-6900
Café Rule & Wine Bar
242 11th Ave NE, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 324-2005
Callahan’s Cafe
11 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658
(828) 465-0059
Carolina Vines
19 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658
(828) 743-8463
Catawba Creamery
201 2nd Ave. SW, Catawba, NC 28609
(828) 241-1061
Catawba Farms Brewery
1670 Southwest Blvd, Newton, North Carolina
(828) 464-5780
Charolais Steakhouse
766 4th St. SW, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 328-4597
Chick-fil-A South Hickory
1815 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory
(828) 267-2027
Chick-Fil-A Viewmont
1239 2nd St NE, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 569-2769
Dixie Fish & Chicken
24 W D St, Newton, NC 28658
(828) 994-4894
Dukes Restaurant & Wine Bar
335 Main Ave. SW, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 345-6246
East Coast Wings + Grill
2221 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 328-6479
Food Factory craft Diner
5251 Hickory Blvd., Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 855-9231
FOURK
1410 4th Street Dr. NW, Suite 103 Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 855-3437
Fresh Chef
201 Conover Station Suite A, Conover, NC 28613
(828) 994-4187
Granny’s Country Kitchen
2145 North Center Street, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 855-1659
Granny’s Country Kitchen -Claremont
3165 NC Hwy 10 E, Claremont, NC 28610
(828) 994-4867
Granny’s Country Kitchen
3448 Miller Bridge Rd., Connelly Springs, NC 28612
(828) 397-3588
Geppeto’s of Hickory
1030 Springs Rd NE, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 328-8818
Geppeto’s of Newton
114 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658
(828) 464-7833
Grouchos Deli
1025 2nd St NE, Hickory NC 28601
(828) 304-4545
Hatch Sandwich Bar
268 1st Ave NW, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-1196
The Hen & Egg
204 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658
(828) 994-4159
Hickory Smokehouse BBQ
2450 North Center St, Hickory NC 28681
(828) 328-2300
Hickory Wine Shoppe
238 Union Square NW, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 324-4441
Incredible Edibles
883 Highland Ave SE,
Hickory, North Carolina 28602
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts
1879 Startown Rd, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 326-9174
Liazzos Catering & On-The-Go
1816 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 327-8646
Longhorn Steakhouse
1332 US Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 322-2944
McGuires Irish Pub
46 3rd St NW, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-7263
Mellow Mushroom
1185 LR Blvd SE, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 322-8491
Narrow Coffee & Nosh
13 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658
(704) 325-3146
Olde Hickory Station
232 Government Ave SW, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 322-2356
Olde Hickory Tap Room
222 Union Square NW, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-1965
Panera Bread
2260 Highway 70 SE, Hickory, North Carolina 28601
(828) 624-0270
970 Second Street NE, Hickory, North Carolina 28601
(828) 327-7928
Rose & Daisy Italian Restaurant
102 South Main St. , Catawba, NC 28609
(828) 241-1010
Saigon Garden
614 Conover Blvd W, Conover, NC 28613
(828) 465-3663
Standard Oyster Company
2147 North Center Street, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 322-1705
Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse
29 2nd St NW, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 325-0108
Texas Roadhouse
1020 LR Blvd. SE, Hickory, NC 28602
(828) 325-9815
Whisk & Barrel
31 N College Ave, Newton, NC 28658
(828) 994-4200
WOOD: pizza, pasta,sandwiches
2039 North Center St., Suite A, Hickory, NC 28601
(828) 328-3432
The list above represents restaurant/catering businesses who are a member of The Chamber of Catawba County, the Hickory Downtown Development Association and/or the Newton Downtown Development Association. If any corrections or additions need to be made, please email Lindsay Keisler at lkeisler@catawbachamber.org.
Category: