Online COVID-19 vaccine appointment option now available

HICKORY - Catawba County Public Health, Catawba Valley Health System (CVHS) and Frye Regional Medical Center (FRMC) are working together to schedule appointments for those eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through a new website, www.CatawbaVaccine.org.

Through the site, the newest appointment scheduling option being offered, those 65 years of age and older may request COVID-19 vaccination appointments and complete the state-required pre-registration process online.

The website provides a convenient option for appointment requests without requiring someone to spend time waiting to connect with an appointment specialist by phone. Due to the continued heavy demand for appointments and limited vaccine supply, appointments requested both online and by phone are currently being scheduled several weeks out from the time a person connects with an appointment specialist.

