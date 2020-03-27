ONE NEW CASE OF COVID-19 IDENTIFIED IN CATAWBA COUNTY

HICKORY –One new case of COVID-19 has been identified in Catawba County, bringing the county’s current total case count to 10.

Public Health is working to identify close contacts who may be affected and is advising them on appropriate monitoring and testing on a case-by-case basis. Close contact is defined as being within approximately 6 feet of a person infected with COVID-19 for 10 minutes or longer, according to the CDC.

Public Health is assessing the risk of exposure to others and will determine which, if any, additional protective measures are needed. Protective measures may include temperature and symptom checks, quarantine and/or testing.

As of 11:45 a.m., there have been 452 people tested for COVID-19 in Catawba County and 132 negative results have been received. The remaining test results are pending. There have been no deaths associated with COVID-19 reported in Catawba County.

Due to the volume of case contact investigations currently underway in Catawba County, Public Health will be releasing confirmed case numbers without further case details moving forward. Case and testing numbers are updated by 1 p.m. daily on the Catawba County website at www.catawbacountync.gov.