Oh My Town and Country! : Furniture Consignment on Springs Road

There’s a fairly new consignment shop off of Springs Road in Hickory.

Owner Eva Richards opened Oh My Town and Country! Consignment in November 2018. Her business is located downstairs from Carolina Furniture Outlet.

Richards sells unique furniture and home accessories.

“It’s a lot of case goods like lamps, wall, and table décor,” she said.

The store also carries photos, end tables, floral arrangements, and numerous other things.

Richards accepts many different gently-used-items as long as they are clean, in good condition, have no mold, and are from smoke-free homes.

“They’re all used products, but if it’s broken, it doesn’t come in here,” she said.

The idea to open her shop came after working 20 years of technology for the furniture industry.

Richards was simply tired of sitting behind a computer screen and wanted a job where she could feel useful.

“I wanted a job to be more physical and help others,” she said. “I wasn’t helping anyone sitting behind a computer.”

Richards was also a mother with young children. She wanted to instill the importance of work in her two children, a girl and a boy, now 14 and 12.

“I had children at a late age and decided to stay home with children,” she said. “I quit a good paying job, and thought, ‘I’ve got to find me something to do and they need to survive on their own.’”

Around the same time, Richard’s neighbor was moving and gave her a lot of floral arrangements and other home décor. She didn’t want it sitting around, so she decided to sell it.

“I sold a bunch of stuff,” she said. “It gave me the idea to open my own store.”

Richards said that it helped that her husband, mom, sister, and brother-in-law were all on board.

“They supported my idea,” she said.

So, her store took off, and she said it’s thriving, saying that she can help everyone find what they are looking for.

Richards said that the trends now are affordability without sacrificing quality.

“Items are not made like they use to be-- they just won’t hold out,” she said. “I carry stuff that’s well-made and will last a long time.”

Richards says that even though people are cutting costs, they don’t want plastic made from China.

“People don’t want plastic, heavy, or old furniture,” she said. “So many people are downsizing and just want to start fresh at a reasonable cost.”

As for Richards, she’s “always enjoyed shopping at yard sales and consignment shops,” saying that you can find that unique item that you don’t find in a regular store.

She finds that most customers and sellers are appreciative and happy with her service, even though her shop has a no return policy.

“I’m easy to get along with and will listen to my customers’ concerns,” Richards said.

As far as prices, Richards says, “Everything is so negotiable.”

She will keep consigned items until the consigner is pleased with the price.

“The furniture is consigned until sold,” Richards said. “I split the profit 50/50 with the owner.”

Richards invites everyone to come check out her store.

“There’s do many different things in here-- I even have a Christmas section,” she said. “It’s so relaxing to poke around.”

She is hopeful for the future.

“People can get rid of the stuff in their house, while others find a treasure, and we all come away with something. It’s a win win win,” Richards said.

Richard’s store is open six days a week Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. Until 4 p.m., but closed on Sunday.

Oh My Town and Country! Is located at 3506 Springs Road NE Hickory, NC 28601

Richards encourages everyone to check out her Facebook page at “Oh My Town and Country Furniture Consignment.”

For more information, contact Eva Richards at 828-310-7771