Officials investigate bomb threat at high school

The Catawba County Sheriff's Office investigated a bomb threat at Fred T. Foard High School Friday morning.

After investigation of the premises by the Catawba County Sheriff's Department, the threat was determined to be false. All students and staff are safe. The safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. School has resumed on a normal schedule.

Anyone with information regarding this threat is encouraged to contact the Catawba County Sheriff's Department.

