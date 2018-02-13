Officials: Armed man robs store in Conover

An attempted robbery at a Conover business was stopped by a quick-thinking customer.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Monday, a white male wearing a bandana walked into the Skill Games store on Conover Boulevard West. The suspect walked up to the business clerk, showed a weapon and demanded money, according to officials with the Conover Police Department. The clerk cooperated and gave the money to the suspect.

As the suspect was leaving the store, a armed customer chased the suspect out the door and around the back of the building. The suspect dropped the money before fleeing behind the complex.

This is the third armed robbery in Conover this month. Officials would not rule out the possibility that they could somehow be related.

If anyone has any information of these robberies, contact Conover Police at (828) 464-4698.