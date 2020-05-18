Occupant found deceased in Newton structure fire

NEWTON, NC—The Newton Fire Department was dispatched to the area of West 8th Street and North Frye Avenue to a reported structure fire at 12:15 a.m. May 17. Upon arrival at 12:19 a.m., firefighters discovered a fully involved residential structure fire at 509 West 9th Street.

The Newton Fire Department immediately requested additional alarms for all Newton fire stations as well as assistance from the Conover Fire Department and Maiden Fire Department.

