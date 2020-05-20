Novel Taproom opening May 22

“It’s been a mess,” Jeff Allen said speaking of the Corona virus pandemic and how it’s delayed the opening of his new business the Novel Taproom.

Originally, he’d planned on opening the Newton business in mid-March, but a couple of issues caused a delay.

“Even before the actual (North Carolina) shutdown, we had sub-contracters walk off the job,” Allen said. “They were scared of the Corona virus.”

