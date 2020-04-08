Notice of Scheduled Outdoor Warning Siren Test

As part of our commitment to keep our communities safe and informed, we maintain a network of outdoor warning sirens around each of our nuclear plants. To ensure the sirens are functioning properly, we are required by regulation to audibly test sirens once each quarter.

Catawba, McGuire and Oconee's normal, quarterly siren tests are scheduled for approximately 11:50 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8. The sirens will sound for three minutes. Siren tests for Brunswick and Harris will be between 10 and 11 a.m. and between 1 and 5 p.m. for Robinson. These sirens will sound between five and 30 seconds. These tests are performed in cooperation with emergency officials, who are responsible for sounding the sirens. No public action is needed.

We recognize this is an unprecedented time in our nation, and we are focused on the health and safety of our employees and our communities. Our employees work each day to ensure the continued safe and reliable operation of our power plants to meet the needs of many people, which includes confirming equipment, including outdoor warning sirens, is available if needed."