NOT FINISHED YET: Foard volleyball's Martina Foster leads strong defensive front to overcome No. 1-seed R-S Central on Thursday; advances to 3rd round action against No. 13-seed Patton on Saturday

The playoff game is a different animal, and on Thursday night, the Fred T. Foard Lady Tigers' varsity volleyball team found out just how much.

Coming off a first-round victory at home over No. 9-seed Owen (6-6) on Jan. 12, the No. 8-seed Lady Tigers traveled into enemy territory to put its winning streak on the line against fellow unbeaten and 2A West No. 1-seed R-S Central.

In this environment, the Lady Tigers found itself in a precarious position – one it really had not been in during the regular season – in which the Lady Hilltoppers stood toe-to-toe in for a fight with the defending 2A state champs.

On the line for Foard was not only its undefeated streak, but also it sweep streak (Foard hasn't lost a single set since October 10, 2019, against Watauga). Fortunately enough, the Lady Tigers figured out a way to counteract the obstacle at hand via its defense.

The Lady Tigers outlasted the Lady Hilltoppers (13-1) with set scores of 25-12, 25-15 and 25-23. Foard rose to the occasion but was tested, especially in the final set.

“Kudos to R-S Central,” said Foard head coach Meredith Lombardi. “I remember them from last year, but they came and they brought it. That was some good volleyball.”

Foard defeated R-S Central in the third-round of the 2019 2A West state playoffs, 3-0.

Nevertheless, in the opening set, the Lady Tigers (16-0) took an early 4-1 lead led by the ladies up front: junior middle blocker Martina Foster and senior outside hitter/right side Jamianne Foster.

Tied at 1-all, the Foster sisters offered back-to-back counter-punches with double blocks. This would be a continued trend up front, especially for Martina Foster as she garnered 10 total blocks on the night. Her older sibling Jamianne offered up a helping of blocks of her own (six total).

The defensive effort displayed by the Fosters, as well as sophomore Averie Dale in the middle, opened up the offensive ability by senior outside hitters Megan Dorsey and Michelle Thao.

“Martina, really, she did her job, and we kind of had an idea of their strong hitters...but we still had to do our job on defense,” said Lombardi. “Martina really worked hard. Averie worked hard in the middle. The right side did a really good job of setting the block, but we knew who the ball was going to go to. So, that was one of our focuses at practice.

“They were getting good touches. Our defense was picking up stuff left and right. There was stuff that failed, but you know what we're going to work on that...Martina, she definitely kept our defense up there at the net. That's so much fun to feed off of when you get a good block like that.”

Not to get anything twisted, though, as Thao and Dorsey hung tough on the defensive side of the ball too to collect 18 and eight digs, respectively. The duo also earned seven and eight kills apiece while Dorsey also obtained a pair of blocks.

