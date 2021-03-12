No. 2 Red Hawks dominant in road victory against Titans

The second-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team dominated on the court Thursday in a 3-0 road victory against host Guilford Tech at the Mary Perry Ragsdale YMCA.

Set scores were 25-5, 25-8 and 25-10.

Outside hitter Carter Gibson led CVCC (10-0, 8-0 in Region 10) with a team-leading 10 kills, while fellow outside Aasia McNeill and right side Saniya Harris added eight and six kills, respectively.

Defensively, freshman Abbey Smith tallied a team-high 10 digs, while sophomore setter Amber Barker recorded the most assists for CVCC with 17. Barker also led the Red Hawks with four service aces.

The CVCC volleyball team returns to action on Friday for its fourth match of the week when it faces off against USC Union on “Sophomore Day” at the Tarlton Complex. Match time is set for 4 p.m.