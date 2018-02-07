Newton's Squarles signs with L-R for football

Ernie Squarles was looking for a school that fit his needs and he found it Wednesday after signing his National Letter of Intent with Lenoir-Rhyne University to play Division II football.

"It means a lot to me," he said. "I've come a long way, been through a lot, struggled a lot and I'm just blessed to receive this offer from L-R being able to sign."

Squarles was one of several Catawba County athletes who decided that signing with the Bears was the right decision. He plans on pursing studies in Business Management and Marketing.

"I'm excited. I'm really excited to be playing with Keygan Mayfield, that's exciting to me," the Newton-Conover senior said. "It made me piece it together. It made me realize that L-R is the place I want to be so I chose L-R."

Newton-Conover football coach Matt Beam said Squarles continued to get better and improve every single year.

"Ernie did what he had to do in the classroom to be successful, and it came down to, L-R wanted to make sure he had a good semester this past semester and they waited on him. And I thought that was awesome," the Red Devils coach said. "Just the sky is the limit for him."

Squarles excelled on both sides of the ball for the Red Devils this past season. Defensively he accounted for 50 tackles 13 tackles for loss, eight sacks and four recovered fumbles but the Bears look to use him as a slot receiver.

"I think he has the ability to play O or D. I think that's a quality they really like. If the offense doesn't work out or something, they can put him on defense and he knows that very well. He's very open and able to do that," Beam said. "We're just excited for him and for his family. This what we do this job for is to get out and see if we can get them to school and give them an opportunity. Free educations are always awesome."