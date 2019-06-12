Newton welcomes annual “Biscuit Day” on Wednesday

Since 2009, Renwood Mills (formerly Midstate Mills) has hosted “Biscuit Day” on the square in Downtown Newton.

Always in front of the old courthouse, the line usually spans far back on the sidewalk, starts at eight and ends at 12 p.m.

Keith Vines, vice president of sales and marketing, said that “Biscuit Day” is a way to give back to the community.

“We’ve gotten very good reception,” he said. “People come back year after year-- they look forward to it.”

Vines said that around 20 employees came to make and serve both sausage biscuits and sausage gravy biscuits.

“We usually serve around 2,000 biscuits,” he said.

The flour that makes the biscuits is distributed throughout the United States and can be found at local stores such as Food Lion, Wal-Mart, and Lowes Foods.

Vines said that Renwood Mills supports other local businesses too.

“We use local wheat from a 150 mile radius from local farmers,” he said. “The sausage comes from Advance Pierre foods which has a local Conover plant.”

The mill paired Cheerwine with the event because it’s a “local soft drink,” and had the Sigmon Stringers provide music.

Judy Nicely and her granddaughter Lily Houser, 12, drove from Knoxville, Tennessee to support the event and her son-in-law, David Chamberlain.

She said this was their second event, and they plan to come every year.

“We planned our visit to be here for this,” Nicely said. “We really enjoy it.”

Gavin Keller came for a training at the Newton Fire Department. The Hickory fireman had never experienced “Biscuit Day” before, but said it was nice.

“We’ve been in class in Newton this week for confined space rescue,” he said. “When we got there this morning, they told us to come get a biscuit.”

Steve Arndt, the mill’s commercial business manager, said his grandfather started the business in 1935 in Maiden.

There were mulitiple mills, but the current Newton mill started operation in 1961.

Arndt hopes to continue to see the mill thrive and for his grandfather’s legacy to carry on.

“Our company is all about quality and service, two things that carry a stand alone mill,” he said. “We want to continue that and be different than large corporations.”