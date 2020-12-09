Newton resident recognizes fire department’s “showing kindness in the midst of a pandemic”

On Thursday, the fire department of fire station 2 was called to the home of Mattie Shuford, when her beloved cat, “Boot Boot,” got out and was trapped in a tree in the wetlands on the adjoining property next to her home. The cat escaped the previous day, when Shuford was taking out the recycling. She recalled that the cat often went out the door, but never went farther than the porch.

“I went driving around, just hysterical, and couldn’t find him.”

To read more of this article see the Thursday, December 10th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.