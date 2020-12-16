Newton resident hosts light show to give back to the community

Around 5 years ago, Richard Hovis’ curiosity was piqued as he was watching a television show, “The Great Christmas Light Fight.” The show, holding eight seasons, was a competition between families across the country of elaborate Christmas displays. One of those displays included Christmas lights synchronized to music.

“I’ve been a tech guy my entire life, so this was right up my alley. I thought, ‘how do they do that? I gotta know how it’s actually done. I want to know what makes the magic happen,’” recollected Hovis.

To read more of this article see the Thursday, December 17th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.