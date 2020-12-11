Newton resident holds open house for Christmas

Wayne Dellinger, owner and proprietor of Pin Station Bowling Center, along with his wife, Jackie, are hosting an open house in an attempt to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season. The open house will be held on Sunday, December 13th from 3-5pm. Their home is located on 515 S College Ave, right outside of downtown Newton.

To read more of this article see the Saturday, December 12th edition of the Observer News Enterprise.