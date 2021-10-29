Newton resident expands light show to increase giving to the community
By Kate Wimberly
Friday, October 29, 2021
NEWTON, NC
Richard and Christina Hovis are the married tag-team responsible for the yearly light show on 13th street, originating 5 years ago. In order to prepare for the 13,000 lights that will be displayed for Christmas, they will have a Halloween lights display and a Veteran’s weekend display.
