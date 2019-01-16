Newton recreation center to add splash pad

The Newton City Council voted 6-0 in favor of developing the water attraction which will sit in front of the public pool at the Newton Recreational Center.

The pad will feature a dump bucket, water geysers and hoop sprayers. The Newton splash pad will also feature a stream for toddlers, which will be the first of its kind in Catawba County.

The floor of the pad will be a slip-resistant rubber padding. The area around the splash pad will feature eight, 6-foot benches and a shaded area. The shaded area will cover four picnic tables, one of which is ADA approved.

The addition of the splash pad will eliminate 19 parking spaces in front of the rec center. However, an ADA sidewalk will be added so people can park behind the rec center and walk up to the splash pad and pool.

The splash pad is expected to open in this summer.