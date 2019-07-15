Newton Rec. All-Stars set to host Babe Ruth 16-18 year-old SE Regional baseball tourney on Wednesday

Following a semifinals loss to Weddington, 17-7, during the 2019 Babe Ruth (West) 16-18 year-old state baseball tournament on July 7, the Newton Recreation team will host the Southeast Regional tournament from July 17-21.

This regional tournament will feature eight teams ( three from Virginia, one from Florida and four from North Carolina.)

The winner of the regional will represent the Southeast region in the World Series held in Mobile, Alabama in August.

The teams participating are: Weddington (Western N.C Babe Ruth state runner-up), Indian Trail (Western N.C Babe Ruth state champ), Newton Recreation (SE Regional host), Crystal Coast (Eastern N.C), Northern Fairfax (Virginia), South Hill (Virginia), Southwestern Youth (Virginia) and Debary (Florida).

The Regional baseball tournament is a pool play event that will begin at Lenoir-Rhyne University on Wednesday, July 17. The first game is at 11 a.m. between Weddington and South Hill.

Before action ensues on Wednesday, all players and coaches are invited to a check-in party held at the Newton Rec. Pool facility located at 23 S. Brady Ave in Newton. This will happen from 6:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday on Lenoir-Rhyne’s baseball field.

The Newton Rec./ Devils All-Stars will play its games against Indian Trail on Wednesday, Southwestern Youth on Thursday and Northern Fairfax on Saturday.

“It’s great that we got this far,” said Newton Rec. head coach and Babe Ruth-West District 2 commissioner, Jody Sims. “We’re going to take it one game at a time. Anything is possible.”

Sims hopes the community will continue to support this event even more, as well as the players, so that the future of this tournament will move forward.

“We try to make it an exciting event for the players,” he said. “It’s a really unique experience at the Regional level.”

Sims said that he understands that it has to compete with travel ball and showcase events, but that he feels this a great alternative to those.

If anyone has any questions, contact Sims via email at Jsims.baseball@yahoo.com.

2019 Babe Ruth 16-18 SE Regional Schedule:

Wednesday

Weddington (WNC) vs South Hill (VA), 11 a.m.

Northern Fairfax (VA) vs Southwestern Youth (VA), 2 p.m.

Newton Recreation/ Devils Baseball (WNC) vs Indian Trail (WNC), 5 p.m.

Thursday

Debary (FL) vs Weddington (WNC), 11 a.m.

Crystal Coast (ENC) vs South Hill (VA), 2 p.m.

Southwestern Youth (VA) vs Newton Recreation (WNC), 5 p.m.

Friday

Crystal Coast (ENC) vs Weddington (WNC), 11 a.m.

Indian Trail (WNC) vs Northern Fairfax (VA), 2 p.m.

South Hill (VA) vs Debary (FL), 5 p.m.

Saturday

Indian Trail (WNC) vs Southwestern Youth (VA), 11 a.m.

Newton Recreation (WNC) vs Northern Fairfax (VA), 2 p.m.

Debary (FL) vs Crystal Coast (ENC), 5 p.m.

Sunday

#2 National Seed vs #1 American Seed, 11 a.m.

#2 American Seed vs #1 National Seed, 2 p.m.

Winner of the first game vs Winner of the second game, 5 p.m.