Newton police looking for missing man

The City of Newton Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating the whereabouts of Gary L. Johnson. Mr. Johnson was last seen at his residence in Newton, NC on November 30th, 2018. It is unknown what Mr. Johnson may be driving/riding, as he is only known to use a bicycle as his means of transportation. It is unknown what Mr. Johnson is wearing due to the time period that past before Mr. Johnson was reported missing. Mr. Johnson has had suicidal thoughts in the past and has suffered with issues from substance abuse. If you have any information as to the whereabouts of Mr. Johnson, please call the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430