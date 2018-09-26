Newton Police investigate armed robbery at Circle K

On 26 September 2018, at 12:36 am, Newton police responded to an Armed Robbery at the Circle K Store located at 334 East 20th St, Newton. Upon arrival, a store clerk stated a black male wearing a dark colored hooded jacket; dark pants with a red bandana over his face entered the store and pointed a shotgun at her. The suspect walked around the counter to where the store clerk was located and demanded money. The store clerk opened the cash register and placed the cash drawer on the counter where the suspect removed the money. The suspect walked around to the front of the store and exited leaving in a black SUV.

The store clerk was not injured during the robbery. Officers are in the process of reviewing surrounding video surveillance from neighboring businesses.

Anyone with information concerning this case is encouraged to contact Lt. Spencer Cline or the investigations division of the Newton Police Department at 828-465-7430.